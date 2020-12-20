Menu
Lucy White
WHITE, Mrs. Lucy, departed this life December 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest White; and son, Vincent Mansfield White. She is survived by three sons, Anthony Ernest, Lamont Sylvester and Keith Larell (Sarah) White; four grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where Mrs. White can be viewed all day Monday. Funeral services are private.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
December 20, 2020
