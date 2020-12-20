WHITE, Mrs. Lucy, departed this life December 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest White; and son, Vincent Mansfield White. She is survived by three sons, Anthony Ernest, Lamont Sylvester and Keith Larell (Sarah) White; four grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where Mrs. White can be viewed all day Monday. Funeral services are private.