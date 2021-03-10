ZAPATA, Mrs. Lucy, age 96, of The Bronx, New York, departed this life February 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Zapata; and one daughter, Antoinette Oree. She is survived by two daughters, Delores Moore and Catherine Blackman; two sons, Luis Zapata and Lorne Zapata (Melissa); 10 grandchildren, a host of great and great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Friday, March 12, at 11 a.m. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Friday. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be adhered to.