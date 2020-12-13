Menu
Luise Lilli Trent
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
TRENT, Luise Lilli, 97, of Henrico, passed away on Thursday morning, December 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clyde Trent; and her loving companion, William Gettsy. Lilli is survived by her cousin, Axel Kohler of Dresden, Germany; and longtime friends and caregivers, Cynthia Gettsy and Melissa Gettsy Conklin. She was born in Dresden, Germany, to the late Alfred and Louise Kohler. A heartfelt thank you to Amada Senior Care and Our Lady of Hope for their love and care. Special thanks to her many friends and neighbors whom she loved. Lilli will be laid to rest privately in Williamsburg Memorial Park, 130 King William Dr., Williamsburg, Va. 23188. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Hope, 13700 N. Gayton Rd., Richmond, Va. 23233 or any animal rescue organization of your choice. Condolences may be left at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.
The passed few months, Lilli would come into our thoughts. Not only was she a long-time client, but a friend as well. Several times, we picked her up to go out for a dinner. Mr. Fix-It did several major renovations for Bill and Lilli and Lilli would always say "Bill said when he died, and she needed to have work done in their home, to only call Mr. Fix-It. Their home was immaculate and even after several years after we remodeled their bathrooms and installed their Gutter Helmet (best gutter product by far, everything still looked and performed like new. Today, we decided to go and check on Lilli, only to learn that the house had been sold and a couple there were renters. We were shocked. We tried calling the phone number we had for her and the recording said it was no longer in service. We tried to google Lilli´s info and after an hour of searching gave up. Our daughter was able to get the info, we were praying, was not going to be, her obituary. Lilli always asked about how our daughter, Debbie was. We are so very saddened and wish, we had known of her death, so we could have paid our respect to this caring, lovely lady. May her memory always be for a blessing. Sorry this post was so very detailed...
Esther & Meir Binshtok
Friend
February 23, 2022
