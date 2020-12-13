TRENT, Luise Lilli, 97, of Henrico, passed away on Thursday morning, December 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clyde Trent; and her loving companion, William Gettsy. Lilli is survived by her cousin, Axel Kohler of Dresden, Germany; and longtime friends and caregivers, Cynthia Gettsy and Melissa Gettsy Conklin. She was born in Dresden, Germany, to the late Alfred and Louise Kohler. A heartfelt thank you to Amada Senior Care and Our Lady of Hope for their love and care. Special thanks to her many friends and neighbors whom she loved. Lilli will be laid to rest privately in Williamsburg Memorial Park, 130 King William Dr., Williamsburg, Va. 23188. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Hope, 13700 N. Gayton Rd., Richmond, Va. 23233 or any animal rescue organization of your choice. Condolences may be left at www.dignitymemorial.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.