Luke Allen Broaddus
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road
Mechanicsville, VA
BROADDUS, Luke Allen, 34, of Hanover County, peacefully entered the loving arms of Jesus on January 7, 2022. Luke leaves behind his parents, Allen and Rose Broaddus; brother, Jake Broaddus (Jessica); nephew, Joel; aunt, Iris Bouvet (Dominique); and uncle, Richard Tuck. Luke faced many challenges during his life due to contracting bacterial meningitis at three months of age, but he found joy in the simple pleasures of life and brought joy to those who knew him. His smile would light up the room. He loved the song "Jesus Loves Me" and we know Jesus loves him. He is now free from the challenges he faced here on earth and is basking in the love of Jesus and other family members who passed on before him. A celebration of Luke's life will be held at Life Church, 8378 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116 on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Luke to FRIENDS FOR LIFE MINISTRY, 10405 Morning Dew Drive, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Life Church
8378 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rose and Allen, I have fond memories of Luke from my preschool teaching days at Rural Point. He was such a sweet boy. May your memories of him bring you comfort as you grieve his passing.
Stephanie Edmondson
January 14, 2022
Rose's I am sorry to hear of the loss of your son. He was in my son Mac class at Hanover. May he rest in peace and God's glory.
Jan Turner
January 12, 2022
I saw the announcement, and recognized the name. I'm so, so sorry for the loss of your dear son, Allen. Prayers for your entire family. Mike Wilson, Wilson West Studio.
Mike Wilson
January 12, 2022
