FLEMING, The Rev. Doctor Luke Robert, Jr., "Bob," went to be with the Lord on November 24, 2020, at the age of 92. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Vera Pillow Fleming; two children, Deborah (Charles) and Phyllis (Robert); two granddaughters, Ashley and Lindsay. Bob served four years in the Marine Corps. After high school, he graduated from Randolph Macon College, Crozier Theological Seminary and Luther Rice Seminary. His hobbies were golf, woodworking, painting and driving his girls (daughters and granddaughters) wherever they wanted to go. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, at Affinity Funeral Service – Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, Va. 23294. The service will be live streamed via the online guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com/obituaries/fleming
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.