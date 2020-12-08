BROWNING, Lula Mae "LuLu", 77, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Athens, Georgia, departed this life Monday, December 7, 2020. Surviving are her daughters, Rebecca B. Herrera, Betty Taylor (Rosevelt) and Becky Norwood (Beutel); one son, George Browning; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild; one sister, Mary Colquitt; devoted niece and nephew, Diane Davis and Willie Walker; and a host of other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Rd., Goochland, Va., where a walk through viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 1 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc., 1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Richmond, Va., with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Livestream will be available through Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc. Interment Dale Memorial Park, Chesterfield, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.