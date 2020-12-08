BROWNING, Lula Mae "LuLu", 77, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Athens, Georgia, departed this life Monday, December 7, 2020. Surviving are her daughters, Rebecca B. Herrera, Betty Taylor (Rosevelt) and Becky Norwood (Beutel); one son, George Browning; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild; one sister, Mary Colquitt; devoted niece and nephew, Diane Davis and Willie Walker; and a host of other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Rd., Goochland, Va., where a walk through viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 1 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc., 1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Richmond, Va., with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Livestream will be available through Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc. Interment Dale Memorial Park, Chesterfield, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.
Ms. Lula, it has been an honor to know you and your family.
Thank you for everything, especially caring for Jr. and Lia when they were small. May you rest in peace.
With love always from, Luther & Dominga West and family.
West Family
December 10, 2020
Continued prayers and sympathy to all of the family. I have so many great memories of us growing up, spending nights together from your home, my home and your uncle George and Fannie´s. Your mom always treated me like a daughter and I loved her so. She was a wonderful mom and I remember a great cook. Family lean on Jesus and each other in the days to come for comfort and understanding and I pray God continue to strengthen you all.
Princess Perkins
December 10, 2020
Praying GOD comforts the Browning family with his love and peace. My family and I will always remember the wonderful times we had with Aunt Lula. Her love and wisdom will forever be cherished!
Lisa Williams & Family
December 10, 2020
Praying for You and your Family
Debbie Allen
December 9, 2020
To rebecca , Betty, George, Becky. As you GRIEVE THE PASSING OF YOUR MOTHER, KNOW THAT YOU HAVE MANY PEOPLE WHO CARE ABOUT YOU AND WHO WANT TO HELP YOU IN ANY WAY THAT WE CAN. OUR DEEPEST CONDOLENCES TO YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. YOUR MOTHER WILL BE DEARLY MISSED BY MANY,AND WE ARE HOLDING ALL OF YOU IN OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS. EVEN THOUGH MY AUNT IS RESTING IN PEACE AS HER NEPHEW YOU WILL.NEVER BE FORGOTTEN LOVE WILLIE JAMES AND PATRICIA JACKSON
Willie james and Patricia jackson
December 9, 2020
Dear Rebecca, Betty,Becky &George , I was so saddened to
learn of Lula´s passing . She was
a truly remarkable person & the
Matriarch of a wonderful family.
You all were so devoted to her and
took such excellent care of her.
As you know she had a complex
and difficult medical condition.
I loved Lula , as you know and
it was my privilege to help take
care of her for many years,
prior to my retirement .
May God Bless you and your
Family .
Sincerely , Dr Martin Starkman
Dr. Martin Starkman
December 9, 2020
To Betty Taylor and family. So very sad to hear about the passing of your mother. In our little VEC family, so many of us have lost our mother in the past two years, that my heart goes out to every one.
"We are born of love; love is our mother." -Rumi
Shannon Colby
December 9, 2020
Aunt lula we will miss you dearly. To my family we are in this together and we'll continue to pray for strength and keep holding on to each other because that is what families do. We love you all.
Tony and Vennie Pride
December 9, 2020
Rebecca and Girls,
I was so saddened to hear about the passing of your mother and grandmother. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you and the rest of the family. God's Blessings!!
James and Vivian Hopkins
December 9, 2020
Wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart.
Vanessa Tee-Coles
December 9, 2020
Jacqueline Carpenter
December 9, 2020
Condolences to the Browning Family for the loss of their mother, grandmother. She was the matriarch of their family and loved her family. I thank God I had the pleasure of meeting her and seeing the love she spread to her family. My heartfelt prayers to the family~Chloe
Clothilda Hill
December 9, 2020
Rebecca I am thinking of you and the family. I am wishing you Peace to bring comfort, Courage to face the days ahead and Loving Memories of your mother to forever hold in your hearts.
Janice Hopkins
December 9, 2020
Auntie,You received your heavenly wings,I'm who I am today because of you,Your love your guidance,I will be forever grateful and keep you always in my heart
Diane Davis
December 8, 2020
Carl Tarry
December 8, 2020
Mom there will never be a day that I will not think about you. I have enjoyed the years, hours, minutes we had together. I will always love you mom.
Your daughter Betty Taylor
Betty Taylor
December 8, 2020
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.