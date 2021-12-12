Menu
Lula Mae Thomas
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
THOMAS, Ms. Lula Mae, age 82, of Richmond, departed this life December 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Annette Thomas. She is survived by two daughters, Faye and Phyllis Thomas; four sons, Richard Thomas (Ziffie), John Earl Berry, Jerome Thomas (Laura) and Rodney Thomas; 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a host of cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Thomas can be viewed Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday. Dr. Theodore Brown officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Dec
18
Funeral
10:45a.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Dec
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.My family lived next door at 3013 Gray land ave in the late 60s early 70s
Shirley Watson (Coosie)
December 17, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
December 17, 2021
Mom I Can't believe you're gone. You went too soon and I wasn't ready for you to go. I know you're in God's hands now. I'm so Heartbroken I don't know if I ever be the same again. I love you so much and I really miss you. You're My Guardian Angel Now Watch Over Me Until We Meet Again, Love Always, Stacy!!!
Stacy Thomas
December 16, 2021
Mom, you have left a a whole that will never fill. I will miss you always and I hope you will watch over me until I see you again. Love always, your baby girl, Phyllis
Phyllis Thomas
Family
December 13, 2021
Mom, I will always miss you and hope you are in peace. I hope you will watch over me until I see you again. Love always, your baby girl Phyllis
Phyllis Thomas
Family
December 13, 2021
