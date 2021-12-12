THOMAS, Ms. Lula Mae, age 82, of Richmond, departed this life December 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Annette Thomas. She is survived by two daughters, Faye and Phyllis Thomas; four sons, Richard Thomas (Ziffie), John Earl Berry, Jerome Thomas (Laura) and Rodney Thomas; 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a host of cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Thomas can be viewed Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday. Dr. Theodore Brown officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 12 to Dec. 17, 2021.