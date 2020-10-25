EDWARDS, Lunette Russell, went to be with her Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, October 16, 2020, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Alexander George Russell III and Lunette Gillespie Russell; and a brother, Alexander George Russell IV (Sandy).
She is survived by Robert G. Edwards, her husband of 55 years; sons, Robert Russell (Jennifer) and James Andrew (Abigail); and five grandchildren, William, James, Maggie, Alexandra and Cory, all of Richmond. She is also survived by her sister, Shelley Mize of Accomack County.
Born in Newport News, June 25, 1944, into a family of strong values, she had a solid foundation for life's challenges. After graduation from Warwick High School, she attended and graduated from Richmond Professional Institute, now VCU, in 1966 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Fashion Illustration.
After college, she worked in customer service for Dominion Energy then took time off to raise two sons. Once they were in school, she began teaching individual art lessons for children then expanded to adults which lasted over 35 years. She taught for several semesters at J. Sargent Reynolds Community College, for two years at Stony Point School in Bon Air, as well as other venues.
She was an accomplished artist, securing commissions for children's portraits, individual's homes and pets. She was a longtime member of The James River Art League and was a member of the Executive Board for over 20 years, serving in a variety of capacities.
Lunette was a warm person with a wonderful sense of humor and always had a smile for everyone. She enjoyed the daily walks with neighbors. She loved tennis, starting in her early teens and continuing throughout her life. She played for Ridgetop Recreation Assoc. for many years. She also enjoyed playing bridge and was a member of several bridge groups.
The family thanks her neighbors and many friends for their support during this time. Also, a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Bon Secours Hospice and the staff at Circle Center Day Care.
A private interment will be held in Evergreen Burial Park in Roanoke, Virginia. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 1400 Horsepen Road. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the American Alzheimer's Association
or Circle Center Day Care at 4900 W. Marshall Street, Richmond, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.