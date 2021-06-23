To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel.
11 Entries
Grief is hard but our memories serve a lifetime of love! Ms.Carolyn I have so many wonderful memories of you and Pastor Archer and my favorite one is every Sunday morning after I gave birth to Sammantha, you and Pastor Archer would come to me and quickly get her from me before service started. I will continually pray for you and your family during this difficult time and forever hold on to those wonderful memories!
Mandy Rosinski-Raines
Friend
June 28, 2021
Carolyn, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your beloved husband. I pray that you will find comfort in the wonderful memories and in the love and support of all those around you.
Sandi Bassett
June 27, 2021
Rest In Peace Papa Luther
I will miss you, my condolences to all of the family. We love you Papa
Imani Archer
June 26, 2021
Our prayers are with the family of Bishop Luther Archer (Lump).
From Petersburg
Robert Hines and Lloyd Hines
Friend
June 26, 2021
William and Shirley Patron
June 24, 2021
We will never forget that radiant smile that welcomed and brought joy to many. Our deeply felt love and condolences to Carolyn and the family
Joe and Joan Skelton
Other
June 23, 2021
Praying that God strengthen and comfort the family durning your bereavement. Hold your joys and memories close to your heart and they will give you comfort in days ahead.
Love and prayers.
Celestine M Peters
Friend
June 23, 2021
Deepest condolences and prayers to the family. Rest in peace. Memories of being choir director
Rose Purnell-Bates
Family
June 23, 2021
My condolences to the Family.
This world has lost a great human being. He demonstrated what it is to be a man of the Most High. My family and I will miss him. RIP
Ritta Haywood Carroll
Other
June 23, 2021
To the family & friends of Luther Archer,
We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Luther. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor his memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier.
Jim Glass
General Mgr.
Mount Calvary Cemetery
804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
June 23, 2021
Blessed are those who fall asleep in the Lord. My condolences to Carolyn and the family. Be encouraged.