HARRIS, Luther Thomas "Tommy" Jr., 66, of Glen Allen, passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021. He served in the U.S. Air Force for six years. Tommy was a member of Church of Christ at Ashland and also attended New Found Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his father, Luther T. Harris Sr.; and grandparents, Major and Bessie Hall and Willie and Louise Harris. He is survived by his mother, Flossie Harris; five uncles, two aunts, many cousins and his church family. The family will receive friends Monday, March 1, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, Reid Chapel, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005, where services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in the Harris Family Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at nelsenashland.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2021.