Luther Thomas "Tommy" Harris Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA
HARRIS, Luther Thomas "Tommy" Jr., 66, of Glen Allen, passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021. He served in the U.S. Air Force for six years. Tommy was a member of Church of Christ at Ashland and also attended New Found Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his father, Luther T. Harris Sr.; and grandparents, Major and Bessie Hall and Willie and Louise Harris. He is survived by his mother, Flossie Harris; five uncles, two aunts, many cousins and his church family. The family will receive friends Monday, March 1, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, Reid Chapel, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005, where services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in the Harris Family Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at nelsenashland.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
Mar
1
Service
2:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Flossie, There are no words for such an unimaginable loss. Tommy was a loving, devoted son. He was a fine person and a good neighbor. May the Lord bring you comfort and peace. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Terry & Sue Graham
February 26, 2021
R.I.P we gonna miss you tell nanny I said hello
Christina Valentin
February 26, 2021
My heart goes out to Aunt Flossie. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Tommy you always kept us laughing. I know I will miss you alot. Until we meet again. RIP
brenda wright
February 25, 2021
