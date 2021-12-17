Kay, I am so sorry for your loss. You and I go way way back. We we Best Friends from the very moment we met. I miss our long talks over coffee. And you babysat all 3 of my children since they were toddlers, they called you Mama Kay and Luther `Uncle WooWoo´. I remember that Michael never wanted to come home; matter of fact, He stayed with you, more than he stayed home. Now they are all grown up with Children of their own, and they STILL refer to you as Mama Kay and when they told me about Luther, Christy referred to him as `Uncle WooWoo´. Although, we don´t get to see each other (due to distance), the memories we shared run deep and I think of you nearly every day. I am praying for you and your family. Remember: God´s Peace surpasses all Understanding, and his Angels are encamped all around you. You are Never alone. The Joy of the Lord is OUR Strength. I love and miss you dearly. Give everyone a hug for me and tell Lori Kay I remember when she was a tiny little thing. With all my Love: Charlotte

Charlotte Goins Family December 17, 2021