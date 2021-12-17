LOVING, Luther Thomas, "Papa," 77, of Mechanicsville, Va., departed this life on December 15, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife, Kay; four children, Todd Patrick of Mechanicsville, Troy Kelley of Mechanicsville, Tony Spencer (Janet) of Mechanicsville and Lori Mason (Robert) of Buckingham; along with five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Luther is the beloved brother of eight sisters, four brothers, with numerous nieces and nephews. Luther retired after 38 years of loyal service with Westvaco and contributed seven years of service to the Hanover County School System. Luther loved gardening and his flowers and was an avid hunter. He is much-loved and will be missed greatly. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 17, 2021 at the B.W. White funeral home in Aylett, Va. from 3 to 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 12 noon at Upper King and Queen Baptist Church in Newtown, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2021.
I have already sent my condolences and a picture. I don´t know how to get other people to send their condolences.
Charlotte Goins
Family
December 20, 2021
Kay, I am so sorry for your loss. You and I go way way back. We we Best Friends from the very moment we met. I miss our long talks over coffee. And you babysat all 3 of my children since they were toddlers, they called you Mama Kay and Luther `Uncle WooWoo´. I remember that Michael never wanted to come home; matter of fact, He stayed with you, more than he stayed home. Now they are all grown up with Children of their own, and they STILL refer to you as Mama Kay and when they told me about Luther, Christy referred to him as `Uncle WooWoo´. Although, we don´t get to see each other (due to distance), the memories we shared run deep and I think of you nearly every day. I am praying for you and your family. Remember: God´s Peace surpasses all Understanding, and his Angels are encamped all around you. You are Never alone. The Joy of the Lord is OUR Strength. I love and miss you dearly. Give everyone a hug for me and tell Lori Kay I remember when she was a tiny little thing. With all my Love: Charlotte