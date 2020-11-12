STRATTON, L.W. "Pete", passed away November 9, 2020, in Richmond, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd W. Stratton and Lenora F. Miller; and brother, James D. Stratton. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Lee Stratton; children, Ronald L. Stratton (Vicky), Donald L. Stratton, Dwayne E. Stratton (Erin) and Jennifer M. Ladin (Barry); siblings, Lewis W. Stratton, Alice L. Childress and George Stratton; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Pete could accomplish anything he set his mind to. He is a legendary, five-generation, wallcovering business owner. He was an incredible father, leader, devout husband to his "Nancy Lee" and doting grandfather and great-grandfather. He served in the 82nd Airborne Division as a Rigger Paratrooper in the Army 1957. He and his wife Nancy enjoyed 64 years of marriage after meeting in junior high school. Pete had an interest in relic hunting, fishing, golf, coaching of any sports-related activity and played the guitar and banjo. He was a self-taught artist, seamstress, chef and authored a novel. His strongest suit was his tireless love for his childhood sweetheart, Nancy. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and the Richmond community. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 13, at Hollywood Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2020.