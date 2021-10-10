HAZELGROVE, Lydia Lucille Dodd, of Sandston, Va., left this world on September 29, 2021, at the age of 92 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruby Dodd. She is survived by her daughter, Wiley Taylor of Henrico, Va.; granddaughters, Kelly T. Longest of Heathsville, Va. and Karry Taylor of Henrico, Va.; great-grandchildren, Collen B. Longest and Isabelle C. Taylor; brother, Joseph Dodd (Dottie) of Maryville, Tenn.; sister, Sylvia "Cookie" Guste of Highland Springs, Va.; and special niece and great-grandnephew, Dawn Kennedy and Jaxtyn of Mechanicsville, Va.



Lucille worked for the City of Richmond for 40 years. In her retirement, she most enjoyed spending time knitting and crocheting and loving her little dog, Tiger. She will be greatly missed by her entire family and circle of friends.



At Lucille's request, no funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the animal shelter of your choice.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.