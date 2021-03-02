Menu
Lydia Brown Wilson
WILSON, Mrs. Lydia Brown, transitioned from this life on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the age of 93. She was blessed to have lived nine decades and touched the lives of innumerable numbers of people throughout her sojourn on this earth.

Lydia was born in Savannah, Georgia but lived most of her life in Brooklyn, New York, where she married Bernard L. Brown (deceased). She was a devoted mother, wife, community leader, church leader, advocate for children and youth and a "grandma" to many.

Lydia dedicated the whole of her life to the service of others. While in Brooklyn, New York, she was the president of the 400 McDonough Street Block Association; founding member of the McDonough Street Ambassador Drum and Bugle Corp (focusing on neighborhood youth); founding leader of the McDonough Street Community Center where neighborhood youth could find a "safe place" for after-school study and social activities. Lydia was a "Lioness" in the Bed-Stuy Lionness Club and an active member of Berean Missionary Baptist Church.

Lydia earned an associate's degree from New York City Community College in June 1978 and her bachelor's degree in Social Work from Adelphi University in 1980. She worked as a social worker for the New York State Division for Youth for 16 years, where she monitored group homes throughout New York City for "at risk" youth.

Shortly after retirement from the New York State Division of Youth, Lydia married Earle B. Wilson and moved to Richmond, Virginia in 1992. Lydia became an active member of her church, Antioch Baptist Church in Henrico, Virginia and served on the Floral Ministries, Door Keepers, Elders of Grace and, with her husband Earle, founded and managed the Antioch Food Pantry, which has provided food to needy families for over 20 years. She was an active member of the Richmond Lions Club for 29 years.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband, Earle B. Wilson Sr.; her children, Jojuan Truss, Jacqueline Oburu (Dan), Brenda Grier-Miller (A.G.), Phyllis Wilson, Wayne Brown (Bridget Lacy), Earle Wilson Jr. (Tangela), Lisa Y. Brown; 19 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 19.5 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

The "Celebration of Life" for Lydia Brown-Wilson will be held:

Date: Saturday, March 6, 2021

Time: Viewing – 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Service immediately following.

Location: Antioch Baptist Church, 1384 New Market Rd., Richmond, Va. 23231

Due to COVID restrictions on attendance, the celebration will also be Live- Streamed via: vimeo.com/event/ 430551/1e77a0651e.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to FEED MORE. FEED MORE is a Virginia-based non-profit whose mission is to feed the hungry. They collect, prepare and distribute food to neighbors in need across 29 counties and five cities in Central Virginia. Donations can be made using the following link: give.feedmore.org/give/153066/#!/donation/checkout.

Please indicate donation is being made in memory of: Lydia Brown-Wilson.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2021.
Rest in heavenly peace Grandma Wilson ,we love you. Jordan and Jaelon
March 5, 2021
PDG Lion Earle and family: My condolences. Lion Lydia was a mentor to me and always encouraged me in my journey in a Lionism. You all are in my prayers. Lion Artrelle Spicely Dinwiddie Lions Club
Artrelle Spicely
March 3, 2021
Our prayers are with Mr. Wilson and the Family. Mom Lydia was a well loved and very special person and will be deeply missed.
Pamela N Doss
March 3, 2021
PDG Earle and family, Roy and I send our love, sympathy, and caring thoughts to you. Lion Lydia was a dear friend and we are so glad that our paths crossed, allowing us to hecome dear friends. Our Christmas card to you was returned to us and I had no forwarding address. We hope an opportunity will arise to see you soon.
Shirley and Roy Wilson
March 2, 2021
Vanessa, JB, Trey, Alex Brooks
March 2, 2021
Sandy Small
March 2, 2021
Sandy Small
March 2, 2021
Sandy Small
March 2, 2021
Sandy Small
March 2, 2021
To Earle and family, I will never forget the willingness to serve that exemplified Lydia's life or the generosity to the students and me at Wilder Middle School where Lion Lydia and PDG Lion Earle were of great assistance in helping form the first LEO Club in Henrico County. She left a lasting mark on all of us. Thank you for sharing her with us!
Sandy Small
March 2, 2021
