WILSON, Mrs. Lydia Brown, transitioned from this life on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the age of 93. She was blessed to have lived nine decades and touched the lives of innumerable numbers of people throughout her sojourn on this earth.
Lydia was born in Savannah, Georgia but lived most of her life in Brooklyn, New York, where she married Bernard L. Brown (deceased). She was a devoted mother, wife, community leader, church leader, advocate for children and youth and a "grandma" to many.
Lydia dedicated the whole of her life to the service of others. While in Brooklyn, New York, she was the president of the 400 McDonough Street Block Association; founding member of the McDonough Street Ambassador Drum and Bugle Corp (focusing on neighborhood youth); founding leader of the McDonough Street Community Center where neighborhood youth could find a "safe place" for after-school study and social activities. Lydia was a "Lioness" in the Bed-Stuy Lionness Club and an active member of Berean Missionary Baptist Church.
Lydia earned an associate's degree from New York City Community College in June 1978 and her bachelor's degree in Social Work from Adelphi University in 1980. She worked as a social worker for the New York State Division for Youth for 16 years, where she monitored group homes throughout New York City for "at risk" youth.
Shortly after retirement from the New York State Division of Youth, Lydia married Earle B. Wilson and moved to Richmond, Virginia in 1992. Lydia became an active member of her church, Antioch Baptist Church in Henrico, Virginia and served on the Floral Ministries, Door Keepers, Elders of Grace and, with her husband Earle, founded and managed the Antioch Food Pantry, which has provided food to needy families for over 20 years. She was an active member of the Richmond Lions Club for 29 years.
Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband, Earle B. Wilson Sr.; her children, Jojuan Truss, Jacqueline Oburu (Dan), Brenda Grier-Miller (A.G.), Phyllis Wilson, Wayne Brown (Bridget Lacy), Earle Wilson Jr. (Tangela), Lisa Y. Brown; 19 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 19.5 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
The "Celebration of Life" for Lydia Brown-Wilson will be held:
Date: Saturday, March 6, 2021
Time: Viewing – 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Service immediately following.
Location: Antioch Baptist Church, 1384 New Market Rd., Richmond, Va. 23231
Due to COVID restrictions on attendance, the celebration will also be Live- Streamed via: vimeo.com/event/
430551/1e77a0651e.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to FEED MORE. FEED MORE is a Virginia-based non-profit whose mission is to feed the hungry. They collect, prepare and distribute food to neighbors in need across 29 counties and five cities in Central Virginia. Donations can be made using the following link: give.feedmore.org/give/153066/#!/donation/checkout
.
Please indicate donation is being made in memory of: Lydia Brown-Wilson.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2021.