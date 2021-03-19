BLAKE, Lynda B. (nee Friedman), of Chesterfield, Va., passed March 17, 2021. She was the beloved wife of Martin C. Blake Jr.; devoted sister of the late K. Philip Friedman; and loving aunt to niece, Brittany. She was the cherished daughter of the late Bernard and Yetta Friedman; and is also survived by six loving children and 14 adoring grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Monday, March 22, 1 p.m. at Shalom Memorial Park, Huntingdon Valley, Pa. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Passover League of Philadelphia.www.levinefuneral.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2021.