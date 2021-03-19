Menu
Lynda B. Blake
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Levine & Sons Memorial Chapel - Trevose
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA
BLAKE, Lynda B. (nee Friedman), of Chesterfield, Va., passed March 17, 2021. She was the beloved wife of Martin C. Blake Jr.; devoted sister of the late K. Philip Friedman; and loving aunt to niece, Brittany. She was the cherished daughter of the late Bernard and Yetta Friedman; and is also survived by six loving children and 14 adoring grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Monday, March 22, 1 p.m. at Shalom Memorial Park, Huntingdon Valley, Pa. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Passover League of Philadelphia.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Shalom Memorial Park
Huntingdon Valley, PA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We never met in person but found a friendship through our part time demo work at Hamilton Beach. We connected right away, having a lot in common . Thinking of your children , husband and grandchildren , your friend Cori
Cori goldstein
March 25, 2021
Lynda and I were teenage friends. She was so good to me. She introduced my boyfriend to me and I did the same to her. Those were good times and I will always remember those days and smile. I am so sorry to learn about Lynda and she will always have a special place in my heart. Rest In Peace.
Audrey Wilson
Friend
March 19, 2021
Lynda was our friend and neighbor for about a year and half-- kind, sweet and a great cook--we will miss her terribly.....
Michael and Jean Marretti
March 19, 2021
My deepest condolences to Marty & family....I am devastated to hear about Lynda. She was such an amazing human being & her love for everyone (especially Marty) was so special & unique. She will be sorely missed on this Earth~
Diane Coogan
March 19, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Rose M Greaux
Classmate
March 19, 2021
