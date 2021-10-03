ALLEN, Lynn Sink, passed in peace surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the age of 66. Lynn was preceded in death by her mother, Audrey Sink; her father, Joseph Sink; and sister, Sandra Sink. Lynn is survived by her three children, Kendall Allen, Lauren Allen, Ben Allen; and her granddaughter, Kelina. A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on October 10 at Woody's Funeral Home on Huguenot. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Richmond Animal League in Chesterfield, Va. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.