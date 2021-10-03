Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lynn Sink Allen
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
ALLEN, Lynn Sink, passed in peace surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the age of 66. Lynn was preceded in death by her mother, Audrey Sink; her father, Joseph Sink; and sister, Sandra Sink. Lynn is survived by her three children, Kendall Allen, Lauren Allen, Ben Allen; and her granddaughter, Kelina. A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on October 10 at Woody's Funeral Home on Huguenot. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Richmond Animal League in Chesterfield, Va. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneral

homehuguenot.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Lauren, Kendall and Ben, We are so sorry to hear of the passing of your mom. She's such a sweet lady and will be dearly missed. Our prayers of comfort and peace go out to you. Words can´t take away the hurt you´re feeling, but I want you to know how much we care for you all. Sending you love and strength in this time of loss. Allen, Donna, and Missy Brown
ALLEN R BROWN JR
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results