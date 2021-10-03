Lauren, Kendall and Ben, We are so sorry to hear of the passing of your mom. She's such a sweet lady and will be dearly missed. Our prayers of comfort and peace go out to you. Words can´t take away the hurt you´re feeling, but I want you to know how much we care for you all. Sending you love and strength in this time of loss. Allen, Donna, and Missy Brown

ALLEN R BROWN JR October 10, 2021