Lynn Carole Smith Rieger
RIEGER, Lynn Carole Smith, of Wallingford, Conn., passed away peacefully at the Masonic Home in Wallingford on September 10, 2020. Lynn was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence and Grace Piper Smith, of Yalesville, Conn.; and her husband, Norman Rieger of Wallingford. She was a 1960 graduate of Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford and a 1963 graduate of Grace-New Haven Hospital School of Nursing in New Haven. Besides being survived by children, stepchildren and grandchildren; she is also survived by a sister, Faith Smith Furbush (Peter) of Hopewell, Va.; nephew, Andrew Furbush (Jeanette) of Hopewell; and niece, Piper Furbush Wallis (Eric) of Sykesville, Md. Funeral services were private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2020.
