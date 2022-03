HENDRICK, Lynnwood E., 66, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord February 20, 2022. A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Jahnke Road Baptist Church, 6023 Jahnke Rd., Richmond, Va. 23225. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Jahnke Road Baptist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.