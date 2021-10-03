PERKINS, Lynwood R. "Bubba", Jr., of Rockville, Va., unexpectedly departed this life Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 65 years young. He is survived and adored by his loving wife, Daryl; his mother, Bernice; his children, Sarah (Shawn), Adam (Melody) and Jami (Daniel); and his grandchildren and world, Cameron Brooke, Kailyn Elise, Carter Lee and Michael Wayne. He was preceded in death by his father, Lynwood Sr.; his brother, Michael; his sister, Brenda; his niece, Brooke; and his first wife and mother of his children, Donna.



Bubba was a loved man that will be fiercely missed by his family and his community. As a local business owner of 25 years, he developed long and meaningful friendships with those he served, and we know there are many hearts that now have holes in them. We were all incredibly lucky to have had the time with him that we did.



While Bubba did not love long walks, it is well-known just how much he loved long talks. He was a lover of air-conditioned tractors, a seat warmer at the Oilville Exxon, fixer of all broken things and owner of the roughest, toughest hands. Hands that told stories of his decades of hard work. He was the keeper of the chewing gum, drinker of the Diet Mountain Dew, creator of the greenest grass, giver of the tightest hugs and the best grandpa there was. He was humble, funny and kind and had the biggest heart for those in his life. This world is now a dimmer place without him in it.



The family has endless thank you's for the men who worked so hard to keep him earthside and we find great comfort in knowing that while we were unable to be with him, he was not alone in his final moments.



"And think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched, for nothing loved is ever lost and he was loved so much."



Visitation will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. at Norman Funeral Chapel, 2982 River Road West, Goochland, Va. A Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Forest Grove Christian Church, 3881 Hadensville Fife Road, Goochland, Va.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Goochland County Fire and Rescue or a charity that is meaningful to you.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.