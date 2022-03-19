SLAYTON, Lynwood W., 78, of Beaverdam, Va., passed away peacefully on March 15, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Martha Slayton; two children, Robert Slayton (Stephanie), Ben Slayton (Bunny); and four grandchildren, Austin, Ryan, Whitney and Maddie.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 20, 2022, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Beaverdam United Methodist Church, located at 19338 Beaverdam Rd., Beaverdam, Va. 23015.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Beaverdam United Methodist Church at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beaverdam United Methodist Church or to Immaculate Conception Church (Bumpass, Va).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2022.