Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lynwood W. Slayton
FUNERAL HOME
Lacy Funeral Home
6241 Cross County Road
Mineral, VA
SLAYTON, Lynwood W., 78, of Beaverdam, Va., passed away peacefully on March 15, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Martha Slayton; two children, Robert Slayton (Stephanie), Ben Slayton (Bunny); and four grandchildren, Austin, Ryan, Whitney and Maddie.

The family will receive friends Sunday, March 20, 2022, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Beaverdam United Methodist Church, located at 19338 Beaverdam Rd., Beaverdam, Va. 23015.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Beaverdam United Methodist Church at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beaverdam United Methodist Church or to Immaculate Conception Church (Bumpass, Va).

Online guestbook at lacyfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Beaverdam United Methodist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Lacy Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lacy Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.