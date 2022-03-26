DUMOUCHELLE, M. Teresa, 89, of Richmond, Va., passed March 16, 2022. Born and raised in Colonial Heights, Va., she was the daughter of the late Napoleon W. Dumouchelle and Anne Berberich Dumouchelle. She was a loving sister, aunt, cousin to many and devoted much time staying connected with family and friends. Teresa graduated from Richmond Professional Institute (RPI), now Virginia Commonwealth University, in 1952 with a master's in music and voice. She moved shortly after to Chicago to pursue singing professionally. In the 1980s, she returned to Virginia where she retired from the National School Board Association in 1994. Throughout her life she remained an avid music lover and a voracious reader. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dan Dumouchelle (Genevieve Dumouchelle). She is survived by her brother, Charles Dumouchelle of Eastern Shore, Va.; nieces and nephews, Kenneth Dumouchelle (Virginia), Angela Dumouchelle, Sarah Steinberg (David), Tom Dumouchelle (Laura), Regina Allison (Stephen), Julie D. Riles (Rusty) and Tracy Smithers (Alan); along with numerous cousins and friends. A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, March 28 at 12 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Petersburg, Va. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church prior to the funeral service. The family is especially grateful for the support of Linda Earnhardt of Richmond and Kenny Little of Richmond for the care and love they showed Teresa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School, 151 W. Washington St., Petersburg, Va. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2022.