Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
M. Gerard Samuels
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
SAMUELS, M. Gerard, 75, of Glen Allen, Va., entered eternal rest February 26, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Mack Sr. and Jessie P. Samuels; sister, Dr. Jessica R. Samuels-Shields; brother, Robert Mack Samuels Jr.; and sister-in-law, Sherrill Fleming Samuels. Surviving are three daughters, DeHavilland S. Rogers (G. Matthew), GeNienne A. Samuels and Mercedes S. Branch (Darin); five grandchildren, Devin, Bayleigh, Leiah, Kinnady and MJ; brother, Fleming Samuels; ex-wife, Nancy B. Samuels; four nieces, Connie, Sharrin, Ceonna and Ramona; a host of cousins, relatives and friends. Gerard earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Florida A&M University and his Master of Education from Virginia Commonwealth University. Coach Samuels taught and coached for 54 years in Henrico County, Richmond City, District of Columbia and Prince George's County public schools. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. for 50 years. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, March 7, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and where a Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. in Scott's Chapel, followed by a walk-through visitation until 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 8, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 909 Rennie Ave., and also livestreamed at https://rvav.com/memorial-services/. Interment in Forest Lawn Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Kappa Endowment Foundation, 6058 Pond Grass Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 3:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Mar
7
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. memorial service
Scott's Funeral Home, VA
Mar
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul's Catholic Church
909 Rennie Ave, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Prayers and condolences to the entire family. Gerard was the driving force in recruiting my son to join the track team for Armstrong High School. His guidance and Corey's abilities lead to many state championships for the school. Thanks be to God for Gerard and all of the students he inspired. May he rest in PARADISE. Cynthia Greene Johnson.
Cynthia G. Johnson
March 8, 2021
May God,s richest Blessings continue to embrace you in the loss of one so very "DEAR' and may you feel His presence near-------
Gloria B. Johnson and Family
March 6, 2021
I extend deepest, heartfelt sympathy to the family of this legendary tower of a Coach and human embodiment of pure excellence. My preparation and access to a world foreign and unknown to me as a developing young person was possible largely because of Coach Samuels. Thank you for instilling belief, imagination and a determined will to dream. Thank you for instilling work ethic, discipline, and drive. Most of all, thank you for the model and meaning of love. Family and friends, may you all know comfort and Peace in this difficult time. May the lessons and values learned from this great, compassionate, sacrificial human being enable you to live and write your own legacy. May it be an impactful narrative as equally dynamic as the one authored by one of the greatest Coaches to grace our paths: Coach M. Gerard Samuels. Words don't capture the depth of my gratitude. Love that lasts is best felt deep in the heart. Love you, Coach! Rest well. PEACE, Gordon A. Pleasants
Gordon A. Pleasants
March 6, 2021
Whatever may come your way, trust The Lord to lead and guide. He knows what is best and wants to share it with you. Trust that He will do what He said that He will do. You're already strong! Lean on Him when needed, for Jesus Loves You! Love, Cedric, Pamela, & Samuel Houston
Cedric Houston
March 6, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Your dad was a great guy
Mary Harris Terry
March 6, 2021
My deepest sympathies to all family, friends, former students and fraternity brothers of Mr. Samuel's. I had the pleasure of knowing Gerard, and former wife Nancy, from about 1976/1977 to just after DeHavilland was born. I came to know them when my childhood friend, Donna, stayed with them. As a young teen, the Coach, was always available to offer good advice on the path of life to anyone. I remember neighborhood children would drop by to play hoops or chat for awhile or grab a snack with their other teacher Nancy just for that reason. Both always welcomed me to their family. I had the pleasure of meeting his parents and siblings at family gatherings. Over the years, I ran into Gerard periodically when out with people we knew from the old days and we all laughed about how we were aging! Afterall, I was maybe 10/11 when we met and over the years I would see him when I was in my 30s, 40s and last 50s. My enduring memory will be of the days when I first met Gerard and Nancy in their home with their wonderful children I loved so much and of all the fun we all had together. I will always be thankful for those wonderful days and to have been part of their family. Again, my sincerest condolences for the loss of Gerard. Take care. Janet L. Ziolkowski
Janet L. Ziolkowski
March 6, 2021
In deepest sympathy for the loss of my neighbor.
Daryl Dance
March 6, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
March 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results