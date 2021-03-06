My deepest sympathies to all family, friends, former students and fraternity brothers of Mr. Samuel's. I had the pleasure of knowing Gerard, and former wife Nancy, from about 1976/1977 to just after DeHavilland was born. I came to know them when my childhood friend, Donna, stayed with them. As a young teen, the Coach, was always available to offer good advice on the path of life to anyone. I remember neighborhood children would drop by to play hoops or chat for awhile or grab a snack with their other teacher Nancy just for that reason. Both always welcomed me to their family. I had the pleasure of meeting his parents and siblings at family gatherings. Over the years, I ran into Gerard periodically when out with people we knew from the old days and we all laughed about how we were aging! Afterall, I was maybe 10/11 when we met and over the years I would see him when I was in my 30s, 40s and last 50s. My enduring memory will be of the days when I first met Gerard and Nancy in their home with their wonderful children I loved so much and of all the fun we all had together. I will always be thankful for those wonderful days and to have been part of their family. Again, my sincerest condolences for the loss of Gerard. Take care. Janet L. Ziolkowski

