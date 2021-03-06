SAMUELS, M. Gerard, 75, of Glen Allen, Va., entered eternal rest February 26, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Mack Sr. and Jessie P. Samuels; sister, Dr. Jessica R. Samuels-Shields; brother, Robert Mack Samuels Jr.; and sister-in-law, Sherrill Fleming Samuels. Surviving are three daughters, DeHavilland S. Rogers (G. Matthew), GeNienne A. Samuels and Mercedes S. Branch (Darin); five grandchildren, Devin, Bayleigh, Leiah, Kinnady and MJ; brother, Fleming Samuels; ex-wife, Nancy B. Samuels; four nieces, Connie, Sharrin, Ceonna and Ramona; a host of cousins, relatives and friends. Gerard earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Florida A&M University and his Master of Education from Virginia Commonwealth University. Coach Samuels taught and coached for 54 years in Henrico County, Richmond City, District of Columbia and Prince George's County public schools. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. for 50 years. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, March 7, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and where a Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. in Scott's Chapel, followed by a walk-through visitation until 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 8, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 909 Rennie Ave., and also livestreamed at https://rvav.com/memorial-services/
. Interment in Forest Lawn Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Kappa Endowment Foundation, 6058 Pond Grass Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2021.