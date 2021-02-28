To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
7 Entries
Fleming, Our sincerest sympathy in the loss of your brother, Gerard. WE know his family will miss him dearly. Just remember the cherished times you all shared and embraced. God will get you through each day.
Floyd Young and Dorothy Y. Smith
March 8, 2021
Truly taken off guard to learn of Gerard's passing. Sincere condolences to his family and friends...
Shelli L Cumber
March 7, 2021
Brother Samuels,
Please accept and find our condolences comforting at this time. I fondly remember Brother Samuels chairing our Guide Right- Kappa League Youth Track meet around 1975. What a great job Brother Samuels achieved! May
you find peace and comfort in your GOD. May GOD continue to bless, protect, and give you peace.
Brother Nelson
March 4, 2021
RVA Warriors Taylor 14u
March 3, 2021
I am deeply hurt and sad to learn my dear friend has gone home to glory. I just talked with him recently as he was preparing a delicious meal for his family, which he absolutely loved to do. My sincere condolences to his precious daughters and the entire family. I am praying for strength and comfort during this most difficult time.
Denise Harris
March 3, 2021
My Dearest GeNienne and Family,
Please know that I am so saddened for your loss and am praying for your strength and comfort during this challenging time. Your dad leaves a rich and lasting legacy of love that lives on through each of you, and that is to be treasured.
With much love from Charlotte,
Kayren
Kayren Shoffner Cathcart
March 2, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.