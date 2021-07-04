WRENN, M. "Monty" Vernon, 85, of St. Stephens Church, Va., went to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 30, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, three brothers; and his late wife and mother of his children, Frances B. Wrenn. He is survived by his loving wife of five years, Marcia Jenkins; two children, Chris Wrenn Sr. (Kelly) and Elizabeth Fritts (Anthony); five grandchildren, Jessy (TJ), Christopher (Cori), Nicole (Louie), Amber (Stephen) and Zachary; seven great-grandchildren; his fur baby, Missy; and numerous other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Monday, July 5, 2021, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Hanover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shepherds UMC, 163 Fleets Mill Rd., St. Stephens Church, Va. 23148, or Trinity UMC, 5428 Richmond Hwy., Tappahannock, Va. 22560.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jul. 4 to Jul. 14, 2021.