M. Vernon "Monty" Wrenn
FUNERAL HOME
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA
WRENN, M. "Monty" Vernon, 85, of St. Stephens Church, Va., went to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 30, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, three brothers; and his late wife and mother of his children, Frances B. Wrenn. He is survived by his loving wife of five years, Marcia Jenkins; two children, Chris Wrenn Sr. (Kelly) and Elizabeth Fritts (Anthony); five grandchildren, Jessy (TJ), Christopher (Cori), Nicole (Louie), Amber (Stephen) and Zachary; seven great-grandchildren; his fur baby, Missy; and numerous other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Monday, July 5, 2021, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Hanover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shepherds UMC, 163 Fleets Mill Rd., St. Stephens Church, Va. 23148, or Trinity UMC, 5428 Richmond Hwy., Tappahannock, Va. 22560.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jul. 4 to Jul. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy, Mechanicsville, VA
Jul
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Monaghan Funeral Home
7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, VA
Jul
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy, Mechanicsville, VA
Jul
6
Interment
Hanover Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Elizabeth & Chris, I am so sorry to hear about your father passing away. I remember fondly all the times I spent at your house when I was growing up! God bless your family! Love, Andrea
Andrea Bezdan Isner
Friend
July 14, 2021
Oh how I remember being a little little girl and mom and dad left my twin sister and I at your house, I decided I didn´t want to be there so off I ran through the corn field running to get to my friend Debbie´s house, Vernon was chasing me all the way, I knocked at Debbie´s door, no answer, Vernon was so mad at me because her lost his thong, he escorted me back to hit house and I had to sit on a chair in the hall way and stare at the wall, he wouldn´t let me move, I´m gonna s our phone chats!!!! Love all of you
Marilyn Atwood (Roseman)
July 6, 2021
