Oh how I remember being a little little girl and mom and dad left my twin sister and I at your house, I decided I didn´t want to be there so off I ran through the corn field running to get to my friend Debbie´s house, Vernon was chasing me all the way, I knocked at Debbie´s door, no answer, Vernon was so mad at me because her lost his thong, he escorted me back to hit house and I had to sit on a chair in the hall way and stare at the wall, he wouldn´t let me move, I´m gonna s our phone chats!!!! Love all of you

Marilyn Atwood (Roseman) July 6, 2021