LADD, Mabel Blanche, 95, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on June 25, 2021 at her son's home in Kitty Hawk, with family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Robert A. Ladd Jr.; her sister, Lizzie C. Stone; and a brother, E. Floyd Crump. She was born on July 23, 1925 to the late Ernest L. Crump and Mabel W. Crump. She retired from C & P Telephone Company as a manager. She was a longtime member of Emmaus Baptist Church.



She is survived by her son, Robert A. Ladd III and granddaughter, Ashley L. Bunn (Jon) and Myra S. Ladd-Bone (John), all of Kitty Hawk, N.C. She is also survived by nephews, Tommy Stone (Pam), Fred Stone and William Setzer (Cynthia); and nieces, Betty C. McCarthy (Roy), Patty C. Frady (Russ), Martha H. Thompson, Sarah H. Thompson (Noble); along with several great-nephews and great-nieces. Thank you to her wonderful caregivers, Trish, Carol, Cam, Marlene and Linda.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Emmaus Baptist Church Memorial Association Fund, P.O. Box 533, Quinton, Va. 23141. Nelsen Funeral Home is handling the graveside service to be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Washington Memorial Cemetery in Sandston, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.