LADD, Mabel Blanche, 95, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on June 25, 2021 at her son's home in Kitty Hawk, with family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Robert A. Ladd Jr.; her sister, Lizzie C. Stone; and a brother, E. Floyd Crump. She was born on July 23, 1925 to the late Ernest L. Crump and Mabel W. Crump. She retired from C & P Telephone Company as a manager. She was a longtime member of Emmaus Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Robert A. Ladd III and granddaughter, Ashley L. Bunn (Jon) and Myra S. Ladd-Bone (John), all of Kitty Hawk, N.C. She is also survived by nephews, Tommy Stone (Pam), Fred Stone and William Setzer (Cynthia); and nieces, Betty C. McCarthy (Roy), Patty C. Frady (Russ), Martha H. Thompson, Sarah H. Thompson (Noble); along with several great-nephews and great-nieces. Thank you to her wonderful caregivers, Trish, Carol, Cam, Marlene and Linda.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Emmaus Baptist Church Memorial Association Fund, P.O. Box 533, Quinton, Va. 23141. Nelsen Funeral Home is handling the graveside service to be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Washington Memorial Cemetery in Sandston, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.
I'm so sorry to learn that Blanche has died. When I was just starting out at C&P, she was a wonderful resource and help to me as a new supervisor. I would frequently call her with questions and she always had the answers and good advice. She was so smart and kind. I'm glad she had such a long life.
Jane
Jane Hamilton
Work
July 2, 2021
So sorry to hear of your Mom´s passing Robbie. You were blessed to have had her in your life for so long.
Elaine Johns Reed - VHS Class of `69
July 1, 2021
Robbie, Ashley, Myra, Tommy and Fred.
We are so sorry in the passing of Aunt Blanche. Will always remember the family picnics and Christmas dinners with family. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Love,
Patty and Russ