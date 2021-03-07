SHIVELY, Mabel Joyce, died peacefully March 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James Robert Shively. She was the daughter of Alva Fallen and Lula Roche Fallen, born on November 29, 1925, in Charlotte Court House, Virginia. She was the youngest of six children and was preceded in death by Bernard Fallen, Lucille Bush, Edward Fallen, Boyd Fallen and Elliott Fallen. She was a loving wife and mother and a true Southern lady. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Larmour and her husband, John Larmour; nieces, Margaret Fallen, Anna and Fritz Nordmann; and her nephews, John Fallen, Kenneth and Rose Fallen. A memorial service will be announced at a later date and, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Charlotte Court House United Methodist Church or Second Presbyterian Church in Richmond.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.