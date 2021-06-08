PERKINS, Mable Maria Brown, 83, of Richmond, went home to be with the Lord on June 3, 2021. Maria was the daughter of the late Rev. William Thomas Brown and Eliza Elizabeth Cottemond Brown. She was preceded in death by a son, Raymond Perkins Jr. Maria was born November 26, 1937 in Yale, Va., in Sussex County. She received her formal education from Sussex County Public Schools. Later, she attended Smith-Madden Business College and went on to earn a Certificate of Food Service Management from J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College. Maria married Raymond Robert Louis Perkins in 1962 and from that union were born Gwendolyn Denise and Rayotis. Maria was a member of Grayland Baptist Church for over 50 years. She retired in 1991 from Richmond Public Schools after 22 years of service in the Food Service Department. Surviving are her husband, Raymond Robert Louis Perkins; daughter, Dr. Gwendolyn Denise Perkins; sons, Bobby Perkins Sr. (Faye), Dr. Rayotis Perkins; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, two sisters, two brothers, two brothers-in-law and seven sisters-in-law, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Richmond, Va., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Maria B. Perkins to Grayland Baptist Church, 2301 Third Ave., Richmond, Va. 23222. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 8, 2021.