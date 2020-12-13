PRICE, Mable Testerman, 84, of Chesterfield, passed away December 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie R. Price Jr. She is survived by her four children, Patricia Flippo (Barry), Lisa Price (Christopher Calfee), Charlie Price III and Todd Price (Christina); seven grandchildren, Sydney, Michael (Margaret), Mason, Sarah, Hannah, Trevor and Cole; a sister-in-law, Jackie Price; and many other loving family and friends. A private graveside service will be held in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Capital Caring-Richmond. Online condolences may be made at www.blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.