Mable Luetta Wynn
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
WYNN, Mable Luetta, 73, of Henrico, received her wings Thursday, May 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Elizabeth Washington; siblings, Earl Foster, Betty Burton and Roy Washington. She leaves cherished memories to her loving and devoted husband, Clyde Wynn; daughters, Tavane and Chantay Wynn; grandson, Ian Wynn; siblings, Philis, James and Charles Washington (Louise); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a public visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Monday, June 7, 2021 in the March Funeral Home chapel, with livestreaming available. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 3:00p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Jun
7
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
livestreaming available
VA
Jun
7
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
March Funeral Home -Laburnum Chapel
2110 E, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
With deepest sympathy.
Warren and Carolyn Brown
Family
June 11, 2021
We Love you Aunt MayMay
Yolanda Burton & Family
Family
June 10, 2021
Condolences to the family. The Moran Family
Sheila Bridgeforth
June 7, 2021
I was sorry to hear of Mable death and will be praying for the family. Rest in peace.
Linda DePriest Parham
School
June 5, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy and condolences during this time of bereavement. May you find strength in all the memories you have of your Mother.
Mildred Hunt
June 5, 2021
Sabrina Robinson
June 4, 2021
