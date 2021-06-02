WYNN, Mable Luetta, 73, of Henrico, received her wings Thursday, May 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Elizabeth Washington; siblings, Earl Foster, Betty Burton and Roy Washington. She leaves cherished memories to her loving and devoted husband, Clyde Wynn; daughters, Tavane and Chantay Wynn; grandson, Ian Wynn; siblings, Philis, James and Charles Washington (Louise); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a public visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Monday, June 7, 2021 in the March Funeral Home chapel, with livestreaming available. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.