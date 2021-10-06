JONES, Maceo M., Sr., 93, of Richmond, husband of the late Jennie Ethel Branch Jones, departed this life on September 20, 2021. He is survived by his daughter, Marcia F. Jones; son, Maceo M. Jones Jr. (Amtullah); mentee, DaeQuan Ford; granddaughters, Sonya LaTese Edwards (Ernest) and Natasha Jones; great-granddaughters, Erin and Elexis; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Hawkes; other relatives and friends.A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home of Amelia in charge of arrangements.