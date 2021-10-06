Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Maceo M. Jones Sr.
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
M. W. Hawkes Funeral Home - Amelia
15001 Patrick Henry Hwy
Amelia, VA
JONES, Maceo M., Sr., 93, of Richmond, husband of the late Jennie Ethel Branch Jones, departed this life on September 20, 2021. He is survived by his daughter, Marcia F. Jones; son, Maceo M. Jones Jr. (Amtullah); mentee, DaeQuan Ford; granddaughters, Sonya LaTese Edwards (Ernest) and Natasha Jones; great-granddaughters, Erin and Elexis; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Hawkes; other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.

Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home of Amelia in charge of arrangements.

www.hawkesfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Virginia Veterans Cemetery
Amelia, VA
Funeral services provided by:
M. W. Hawkes Funeral Home - Amelia
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by M. W. Hawkes Funeral Home - Amelia.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.