Mack P. Brooks Sr.
BROOKS, Mack P., Sr., 91, of Richmond, died December 31, 2021. He was preceded by his son, Mack P. Brooks Jr. Surviving are his wife, Mary B. Brooks; three grandchildren, Andre, Michael and Leann Brooks; six great-grandchildren; brother, Henry Brooks (Phyllis); two sisters, Elizabeth Webb and Louise Blair; host of nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews, devoted, Lorraine Massie; sister-in-law, Gwen H. Bowman (Andrew); brother-in-law, Dr. Ben J. Herndon (Helen); other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, January 13, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, January 14, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Alice Woods officiating. Interment Greenwood Memorial Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 1 to Jan. 12, 2022.
Hey Macky, its been a long time and we are sadden to here about your loss. Our prayers are with you and the family.
Leonard & Eric Hopkins
January 13, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
January 12, 2022
