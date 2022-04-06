ROGERS, Macon O'Bannon Craven, 57, passed to Heaven March 28, 2022, peacefully and surrounded by the love of her family.



Born in Richmond, she was preceded in death by her parents, James Warren Craven and Bryant Gunn Craven; and her sister, Susan Clay Perry.



She is survived by son, James Michael Rogers; sisters, Carter Craven Mcclure and Margaret Craige Perry; and niece, Allie Perry Harris.



She was a graduate of Saint Catherine's School and VCU. A lifelong tennis player, she always loved a challenge, playing number one at VCU and 4.0 in USTA tournament tennis for decades.



She formed Crayco in the 1990s and loved marketing. Always creative, she loved family and was devoted to her son.



A memorial service to be held April 13, 2 p.m. at The Church of The Holy Comforter, Episcopal with reception to follow in the Parrish Hall, where we can celebrate her wonderful and special life, 4819 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2022.