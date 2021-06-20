Menu
Madeline Cates
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
CATES, Mrs. Madeline, age 59, of Richmond, departed this life June 17, 2021. She is survived by four sons, Clifton, Timarion (Joaquina Wilkins), Tyree and Marlon (Jamiee) Cates; five grandchildren; mother, Rosa Lawson; father, Eddie Hinton; sisters, among them, Barbara West, Lula Bridgesand, Tanya James; brothers, Michael Wilkins and Darnell West; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, 2 p.m., at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Service
1:45p.m.
VA
Jun
22
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
June 29, 2021
To the family my prayers are with you guys today and then the days to come may God comfort you and give you peace
Beth Roberts
June 22, 2021
Eddie Hinton and Family
June 21, 2021
My condolences to the family,I'm sorry for your loss. God has gained an angel. God bless you all.
Frieda Norwood
June 20, 2021
