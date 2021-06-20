CATES, Mrs. Madeline, age 59, of Richmond, departed this life June 17, 2021. She is survived by four sons, Clifton, Timarion (Joaquina Wilkins), Tyree and Marlon (Jamiee) Cates; five grandchildren; mother, Rosa Lawson; father, Eddie Hinton; sisters, among them, Barbara West, Lula Bridgesand, Tanya James; brothers, Michael Wilkins and Darnell West; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, 2 p.m., at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.