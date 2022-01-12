EVANS, Madeline Coleman, age 73, of Henrico, Va., passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022. Madeline was born in South Boston, Va., on June 17, 1948, to the late Lawrence O. Coleman and the late Mabel Jordan Coleman, the third of four children. Her motto was "I won't retire until my health has declined and I can no longer work." She had a great love for her family, her work and her books. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted daughter, Tonya; twin grandchildren, Michele Price (Dominique) and Michael Price; two great-grandchildren, Alisha and Apollo, all of Henrico, Va.; her twin siblings, Charlie Coleman, of Richmond, Va. and Mary E. Brooks (Harvey) of Alexandria, Va. and Danielle Coleman Nuzzi (David) of Longwood Beach, Calif.; three aunts, Estelle Coleman, Gerlean Moore and Cornell Holeman; two uncles, Roosevelt Jordan Jr. and Steve Holeman Sr.; three nephews, Michael Brooks of Sheboygan, Wis., Lee Brooks (Amanda) and Alex Brooks of Alexandria, Va.; two great-nieces, Cynthia and Leah; two great-nephews, Ethan and Eyan; a host of cousins, church family and devoted friends, Clarice Moseley and Jacky Suiter. A visitation for Madeline will be held Friday, January 14, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Nelsen Richmond, 4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23231. A funeral service will occur Friday, January 14, 2022, from 2 to 3 p.m., 4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23231. An interment will occur Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Dan River View Baptist Church Cemetery, 1100 Alphonse Dairy Road, South Boston, Va. 24592. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at NelsenRichmond.com
for the Evans family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2022.