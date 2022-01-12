Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Madeline Coleman Evans
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
EVANS, Madeline Coleman, age 73, of Henrico, Va., passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022. Madeline was born in South Boston, Va., on June 17, 1948, to the late Lawrence O. Coleman and the late Mabel Jordan Coleman, the third of four children. Her motto was "I won't retire until my health has declined and I can no longer work." She had a great love for her family, her work and her books. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted daughter, Tonya; twin grandchildren, Michele Price (Dominique) and Michael Price; two great-grandchildren, Alisha and Apollo, all of Henrico, Va.; her twin siblings, Charlie Coleman, of Richmond, Va. and Mary E. Brooks (Harvey) of Alexandria, Va. and Danielle Coleman Nuzzi (David) of Longwood Beach, Calif.; three aunts, Estelle Coleman, Gerlean Moore and Cornell Holeman; two uncles, Roosevelt Jordan Jr. and Steve Holeman Sr.; three nephews, Michael Brooks of Sheboygan, Wis., Lee Brooks (Amanda) and Alex Brooks of Alexandria, Va.; two great-nieces, Cynthia and Leah; two great-nephews, Ethan and Eyan; a host of cousins, church family and devoted friends, Clarice Moseley and Jacky Suiter. A visitation for Madeline will be held Friday, January 14, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Nelsen Richmond, 4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23231. A funeral service will occur Friday, January 14, 2022, from 2 to 3 p.m., 4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23231. An interment will occur Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Dan River View Baptist Church Cemetery, 1100 Alphonse Dairy Road, South Boston, Va. 24592. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at NelsenRichmond.com for the Evans family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jan
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jan
15
Interment
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Dan River View Baptist Church Cemetery
1100 Alphonse Dairy Road, South Boston, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Tonya, Praying that God will give you and your family the strength you need during this difficult time. Ms. Madeline was a sweet lady!
Cathy Rodwell
January 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results