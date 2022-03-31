CARTER, Dr. Madge Alden Swain, 98, of Ashland, Va., died peacefully at her home Tuesday morning (March 29, 2022), with her son at her side. She was born April 19, 1923, to George W. and Dorothy B. Swain of Bowling Green. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Redd Carter Jr. in 1993 after 41 years of marriage; and by her brothers, George "Bucky" and Thomas F. Swain. She is survived by her son, Samuel Redd Carter III; her brother, Peter and his wife, Nancy; her sister-in-law, Jane Swain; and many nieces and nephews. Madge received her doctorate in education from Laurence University, Sarasota, Fla., in 1972. She received her bachelor's and master's of science degrees from Virginia Commonwealth University. She worked as a medical technician for many years and for a time, was an adjunct professor at William and Mary. Madge was an Ashlander through and through. In her prime, she marched in the Fourth of July Parade, participated in the Strawberry Faire and enjoyed every facet of small-town life, especially neighborliness. She was a founding member of the Hanover Mental Health Association and enjoyed participating in many other clubs and organizations. Madge's devotion to children shaped a career path that included teaching at schools such as Pearson's Corner Elementary School. She spent her last decades working with the homebound program for Richmond Public Schools, where many of her students were terminally or chronically ill. Madge's energetic disposition was a bright spot to their days. Madge spent years of service in the nursery at her church, St. James the Less, where she impacted for good the lives of many. In an interview about her life, Madge once said that her philosophy was "to love all people." A service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, at St. James the Less Episcopal Church, with burial at Woodland Cemetery and a reception afterward at her home. Memorials may be made to St. James the Less Episcopal Church, 125 Beverly Road, Ashland, Va. 23005 or the Alzheimer's Association
. The family would like to thank the staff of At Home Care Hospice for their skill and compassion in Madge's final weeks.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2022.