BRYANT, Mae E., of Henrico, passed away June 9, 2021. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at West End Assembly of God. Online guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com