Major W. Pryor Jr.
PRYOR, Major W., Jr., 69, of Mechanicsville, Va., died September 26, 2021. Surviving are his wife, Janet H. Pryor; daughter, Janaia P. Rhoades; son, Major W. Pryor III; seven grandchildren; sister, Audrey Clarke; brother, Stanley Pryor; mother-in-law, Julia H. Hockaday; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, October 3, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, October 4 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Rev. Glinda Ford officiating. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Viewing
11:00a.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Oct
4
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
VA
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
October 2, 2021
