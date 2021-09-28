PRYOR, Major W., Jr., 69, of Mechanicsville, Va., died September 26, 2021. Surviving are his wife, Janet H. Pryor; daughter, Janaia P. Rhoades; son, Major W. Pryor III; seven grandchildren; sister, Audrey Clarke; brother, Stanley Pryor; mother-in-law, Julia H. Hockaday; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, October 3, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, October 4 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Rev. Glinda Ford officiating. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 28 to Oct. 2, 2021.