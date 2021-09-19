Dr. Cutchins was one of my favorite professors at Auburn - among a team of truly outstanding teachers! I gladly join with Dale Colter remembering the extra point questions. I recall one cold winder quarter question that required us to calculate when the eagle cage would fail based on the ice accumulation rate. I will always remember Dr. Cutchins would take time one class day each quarter to share his faith with the class. He lived his faith daily and shared it quarterly with his students as part of a lesson on life. To this day, I remember (and use) his explanation of the coexistence of Biblical and scientific creation. I also had the unique benefit of sharing a few classes and a couple labs with his son Mac before Mac moved on with his life. Mac and family - my sincere condolences on the loss of this wonderful man.

Mike French (AE, 1979) School September 28, 2021