CUTCHINS, Dr. Malcolm Armstrong, Sr., "Mac," passed away September 12, 2021, peacefully in his home in Auburn, Alabama, and went home to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Born in 1935 in Franklin, Virginia, Mac graduated from Virginia Tech in Civil Engineering, later earning his Ph.D. in Engineering Mechanics.
Auburn then recruited Mac, where he taught in the Aerospace Engineering Department from 1966 until 1999. During his illustrious teaching career at Auburn University, he won many technical and teaching awards.
After Margaret Garwood, his beloved wife of 44 years, passed away, he married Luanne Mount and they were married 12 years before she succumbed to cancer. Mac then married his current wife, June Paterson, who has lovingly cared for him throughout these last few years.
Mac loved woodworking, playing golf, spending time with family and Auburn sports. Mac had football season tickets for 53 years, rarely missing a game. Mac also enjoyed his lunchtime basketball games with fellow faculty, playing into his 76th year.
Mac served for many years as an Elder at Covenant Presbyterian Church (PCA). In 2011, he joined Eastwood Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Montgomery.
Survivors include his wife of more than nine years, June Paterson Cutchins; two sons, Malcolm Armstrong Cutchins Jr., Kelly MacLean Cutchins (Lynn); a daughter, Leigh Ann Pierce (Jerry); and a stepdaughter, Charlotte Paterson Kennedy. Survivors also include seven grandchildren and a stepgrandson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts to Eastwood Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Montgomery; or the "Malcolm Armstrong & Margaret Garwood Cutchins & Family Endowment in the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering" at Auburn University (36849).
Condolences may be shared on the Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home website. The family will hold a private graveside service in Franklin, Virginia.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.