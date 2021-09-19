Menu
Dr. Malcolm Armstrong Cutchins Sr.
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
CUTCHINS, Dr. Malcolm Armstrong, Sr., "Mac," passed away September 12, 2021, peacefully in his home in Auburn, Alabama, and went home to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Born in 1935 in Franklin, Virginia, Mac graduated from Virginia Tech in Civil Engineering, later earning his Ph.D. in Engineering Mechanics.

Auburn then recruited Mac, where he taught in the Aerospace Engineering Department from 1966 until 1999. During his illustrious teaching career at Auburn University, he won many technical and teaching awards.

After Margaret Garwood, his beloved wife of 44 years, passed away, he married Luanne Mount and they were married 12 years before she succumbed to cancer. Mac then married his current wife, June Paterson, who has lovingly cared for him throughout these last few years.

Mac loved woodworking, playing golf, spending time with family and Auburn sports. Mac had football season tickets for 53 years, rarely missing a game. Mac also enjoyed his lunchtime basketball games with fellow faculty, playing into his 76th year.

Mac served for many years as an Elder at Covenant Presbyterian Church (PCA). In 2011, he joined Eastwood Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Montgomery.

Survivors include his wife of more than nine years, June Paterson Cutchins; two sons, Malcolm Armstrong Cutchins Jr., Kelly MacLean Cutchins (Lynn); a daughter, Leigh Ann Pierce (Jerry); and a stepdaughter, Charlotte Paterson Kennedy. Survivors also include seven grandchildren and a stepgrandson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts to Eastwood Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Montgomery; or the "Malcolm Armstrong & Margaret Garwood Cutchins & Family Endowment in the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering" at Auburn University (36849).

Condolences may be shared on the Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home website. The family will hold a private graveside service in Franklin, Virginia.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, www.jeffcoattrant.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest well, friend.....the world is a darker place without your wit and wisdom.
Robin Caswell
Work
October 3, 2021
Dr. Cutchins was one of my favorite professors at Auburn - among a team of truly outstanding teachers! I gladly join with Dale Colter remembering the extra point questions. I recall one cold winder quarter question that required us to calculate when the eagle cage would fail based on the ice accumulation rate. I will always remember Dr. Cutchins would take time one class day each quarter to share his faith with the class. He lived his faith daily and shared it quarterly with his students as part of a lesson on life. To this day, I remember (and use) his explanation of the coexistence of Biblical and scientific creation. I also had the unique benefit of sharing a few classes and a couple labs with his son Mac before Mac moved on with his life. Mac and family - my sincere condolences on the loss of this wonderful man.
Mike French (AE, 1979)
School
September 28, 2021
One of the most personable and caring professors at AU! Dr Cutchin's famous extra credit questions were indicative of this "Auburn Man"--ex: "How many total points were scored in the AU vs UAB men's basketball game on Monday?"
Dale Colter (AE, 1985)
September 16, 2021
As President of the Lee-Scott Founders Board i want the family to know what a valued member of the Lee-Scott Famikt Dr. Cutchins was. His contribution to Lee Academy and then to be a part of the Founders Board of Lee-Scott Academy was a blessing to all of us that were fortunate to work with him. What a man of God and Family. We were also Blessed to have known him!!
David Scott
September 16, 2021
He and John are now together experiencing the unveiled reality of Christ and all they loved to study about His creation. Ask, and you will receive His tender comfort in your grief. Praying for you!
Jeanne Burkhalter
September 16, 2021
I first met Mac when I was a sophomore at Auburn when I was in one of his Dynamics classes. I had many more classes with Dr. Cutchins over the years and enjoyed them all! He was a man of integrity and one of the most passionate teachers I have ever known! His love of teaching came through in every discussion that I had with him over the last 45 years!
Walter Rutledge
Friend
September 15, 2021
Dr. Cutchins was an inspiration to me & my husband. I worked in Aerospace Engineering as Dr. Brian Thurow´s Assistant. During this time I was responsible for planning our department Christmas Party! He & Mrs. Cutchins´s offered to host the party! We were all so tickled that they shared their home with our department. He told me one thing though.....It will be called A CHRISTMAS PARTY....Not a Holiday Party! I said yes sir and reworded the invitation! He stood his ground for his Lord & Savior and I will never forget that about him! Mrs. June, our hearts break for you and the rest of the family!
Prissy & Wes Goodson
Work
September 15, 2021
I was an AE student in the mid-70s and enjoyed Mac's classes. That he loved teaching was obvious, and he had a love for the Lord which also meant a lot to me, a brother in Christ.
Robert Malseed
September 15, 2021
I had Dr. Cutchins as a professor in the 1980's and always appreciated his kindness. His enjoyment of teaching and sharing his knowledge and experience made class fun.
Joan Waldrop
School
September 15, 2021
My thoughts go to Mac as a colleague during my years on the AU Faculty
Mario Innocenti
September 15, 2021
