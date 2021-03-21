DEWS, Malcolm Lee, of Crewe, Virginia, passed away on March 18, 2021, at Centra Southside Community Hospital in Farmville. Mac was born January 13, 1936, in Red House, Virginia, to Carl and Frances Joy Dews. He spent his childhood on the family farm, where he learned the value of hard work and was nurtured by his parents and much-loved grandmother, Hattie Dews. When he was a teenager, his family relocated to Madison Heights, Virginia. In high school, he played on the baseball and basketball teams until he graduated in 1953.
After a brief attendance at Lynchburg College, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps until 1961. During his inactive reserve duty, which began in 1957, he entered the roofing industry in Lynchburg, Virginia, as an estimator for Montague Betts. In 1958, he married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn McIvor. In 1964, he became an estimator for T.B. Dornin-Adams. In 1969, Mac began working for Pittsburg-based Koppers Company and was instrumental in the expansion of the Eastern District sales territory. His success working with people was exemplified when he far exceeded his 1970 sales quota (374.3%) to the extent that his picture, under which was written, "It can be done," was hung in his boss's office. Subsequently, as the family story goes, Carolyn received two dozen red roses from Koppers.
In 1973, Mac and his family moved to Virginia Beach when he accepted a position as the general manager of Fowler Roofing Company in Norfolk, Virginia. In 1980, he purchased Thompson Roofing Company in Crewe to start his own business, which became known as Dews Roofing, Inc., where he and Carolyn worked together until their retirement in 2011 at age 75. His sons have always said that he so loved his career, his colleagues and those he served, that he would have worked forever.
His service to the roofing industry included active long-time membership in the Virginia Association of Roofing Contractors, now known as the Virginia Association of Roofing Professionals. During his membership, he was president in 1978 to 1979, Contractor of the Year in 1982 and later, awarded VARP hall of fame status.
Mac was an active member of Crewe United Methodist Church, where he served as chairman of the maintenance committee. He was a member of the Clinton Masonic Lodge #73 AF&AM. He served on the Town of Crewe Planning Commission and the Nottoway County Planning Commission. He loved volunteering at the Crewe Railroad Museum. He was an avid bluegrass-music listener and an outdoorsman enjoying fly-fishing, hunting and bird-watching. His love of baseball was evident in his unending devotion to the Chicago Cubs and his loyal attendance at his sons' games.
Mac was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry D. Carwile; nephew, Eddie Carwile; brother-in-law, Preston Bryant; and niece, Sherry Bryant. He is survived by his wife and children, Carl (Lisa), Chuck (Kitty) and Andy (Tom); sister, Sandria Bryant; grandchildren, Sarah and Jamie Hunte; great-grandchildren, Mariah Martin and Raegan, Preston, Jase and Aubrey Hunte; nieces, Whitney Michels and Missy Sprankle; nephews, Donnie and Mikey Carwile.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, at Crewe United Methodist Church. Anyone wishing to commemorate Mac's life may make a contribution to Crewe United Methodist Church, Nottoway Emergency Squad, Crewe Railroad Museum, or a charity of choice
. Arrangements are by Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone, Virginia. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.