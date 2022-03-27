Menu
Malcolm Ray Foster
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
FOSTER, Malcolm Ray, 80, of Varina, passed into God's hands on March 20, 2022. Born to the late Mary and Jessie Foster in Mineral, Va., he moved to Varina at the age of nine and grew up a hardworking country boy. He met and married his wife, Diane on June 21, 1964. He had two girls he adored and four grandchildren that were the light of his life. He retired from Philip Morris in 2000, where he had many friends. A light has gone out in this world that can't be replaced, leaving many broken hearts behind. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Diane; daughters, Teena Foster Doustout (Jeff) and Dale Foster Jenkins (Ronnie); grandchildren, Holly, Ashleigh and Brooke Doustout and Logan Jenkins, all of Varina. As per his wishes, no funeral is planned; just be with your loved ones, because time is short. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.
