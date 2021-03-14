FRIDDELL, Malcolm Pitt, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family at home on March 12, 2021. Known for his humility, kindness, and laughter, Mac had the ability to find or create humor wherever he was. Whether he was regaling tales from Camp Virginia or misadventures with his college roommates, teaching his four children how to keep score longhand at baseball games, or reading for himself, his children, or his grandchildren, he was happiest spending time with his wife, family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Gin and Guy Friddell; and is survived by his wife of 43 years, Anne Day Friddell; and by his four children, Mac and his wife, Liz, Ginnie Friddell Kurtz and her husband, Will, Francie Friddell Hewitt and her husband, Matt, and Robert and his wife, Laura. His grandsons, Pitt and George Friddell and Charlie and Liam Kurtz were lucky enough to call him their Pop. Other survivors include his brothers, Rusty and Winn (Claudia); his aunt, Marian Mallory; his mother-in-law, Sarah Day; his brother-in-law, Bill Day (Lucy); his sister-in-law, Frances Dille (Jim); many cousins, nieces, nephews and the most amazing group of friends of all ages. Mac graduated from Norfolk Academy and Princeton University and received his M.A. and his J.D. degrees from University of Virginia. He began his Trusts and Estates law career at Mays & Valentine/Troutman Sanders and finished his career at Virginia Estate and Trust Law. The central focus guiding his career and his life was helping others. Mac was a giver throughout his life. He gave as a son, brother, husband, Dad, Pop, adviser and friend. He gave as a counselor at Camp Virginia. He gave as a coach to all four of his children at Tuckahoe Little League and at the Tuckahoe YMCA. He gave as Chair of the Reveille United Methodist Church Board of Trustees, as Chair of Reveille's Congregational Care Committee, as a Board of Trustees member at Collegiate School, as Board Chairman at Tuckahoe YMCA, and as Chairman of the Virginia State Bar Committee on Trusts and Estates. His final gift was giving us time together as a family with him at the end of his life. We are grateful for the countless stories and memories we all share that will keep Mac's humor and gentle heart ever present. Donations in his memory can be made to Camp River's Bend for their scholarship fund at P.O. Box 210, Manakin Sabot, Virginia 23103.
My deepest sympathies are extended to the family and all who were privileged enough to know such a beautiful soul! To know Anne and her children is to see the love this family shared. I know the man, husband, father and friend has left a legacy of love and laughter that will bring smiles of love to all who knew him thought out their lives!
Debbie Wright
March 18, 2021
Leslie Mosteller
March 15, 2021
Dear Friddell Family,
We are so sorry to hear about Mac.
We want to express our deepest sympathy, warm thoughts & prayers to all of you. Hope he is enjoying his room in the mansion in Heaven, and catching up with your parents and friends. Peace be with you all.
O Gracious God,
Thank You for each new day and the light You bring into our lives. Bless each and everyone of us. We pray for Mac, Anne, Mac, Ginnie, Francie, Robert and their family. Provide them strength and fortitude each day, hour and moment. Embrace them and fill them with Your Love and Holy Spirit. Give them peace, knowing You (and we) are with them every step of the way, guiding and helping them through. We ask this in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.
Amen
Michael Via
March 14, 2021
Anne,
I was so sorry to read in the paper of Mac's passing. Please know you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Sincerely,
Chris
Chris Trent
March 14, 2021
I am saddened to learn of Mac's passing. 68 is way to young to leave this world. My deepest sympathy to his Family, as Mac was such a good person and so much like his Father, Guy. He was an excellent attorney and so very friendly and outgoing. Mac will be greatly missed.
Patricia L Cruickshanks
March 14, 2021
So sorry for this tragic loss. I have such wonderful memories of the families. Please know we have you in our prayers and send our sympathies to the families.
Marykay Stainback
March 14, 2021
Steve and I are so sad about Mac's death. He was one of our favorites! We have fond memories of our time with him, whether at church, Collegiate, or our homes. We are thankful to have known him. Our love goes out to Anne, Mac, Ginnie, Francie, and Robert.