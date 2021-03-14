FRIDDELL, Malcolm Pitt, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family at home on March 12, 2021. Known for his humility, kindness, and laughter, Mac had the ability to find or create humor wherever he was. Whether he was regaling tales from Camp Virginia or misadventures with his college roommates, teaching his four children how to keep score longhand at baseball games, or reading for himself, his children, or his grandchildren, he was happiest spending time with his wife, family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Gin and Guy Friddell; and is survived by his wife of 43 years, Anne Day Friddell; and by his four children, Mac and his wife, Liz, Ginnie Friddell Kurtz and her husband, Will, Francie Friddell Hewitt and her husband, Matt, and Robert and his wife, Laura. His grandsons, Pitt and George Friddell and Charlie and Liam Kurtz were lucky enough to call him their Pop. Other survivors include his brothers, Rusty and Winn (Claudia); his aunt, Marian Mallory; his mother-in-law, Sarah Day; his brother-in-law, Bill Day (Lucy); his sister-in-law, Frances Dille (Jim); many cousins, nieces, nephews and the most amazing group of friends of all ages. Mac graduated from Norfolk Academy and Princeton University and received his M.A. and his J.D. degrees from University of Virginia. He began his Trusts and Estates law career at Mays & Valentine/Troutman Sanders and finished his career at Virginia Estate and Trust Law. The central focus guiding his career and his life was helping others. Mac was a giver throughout his life. He gave as a son, brother, husband, Dad, Pop, adviser and friend. He gave as a counselor at Camp Virginia. He gave as a coach to all four of his children at Tuckahoe Little League and at the Tuckahoe YMCA. He gave as Chair of the Reveille United Methodist Church Board of Trustees, as Chair of Reveille's Congregational Care Committee, as a Board of Trustees member at Collegiate School, as Board Chairman at Tuckahoe YMCA, and as Chairman of the Virginia State Bar Committee on Trusts and Estates. His final gift was giving us time together as a family with him at the end of his life. We are grateful for the countless stories and memories we all share that will keep Mac's humor and gentle heart ever present. Donations in his memory can be made to Camp River's Bend for their scholarship fund at P.O. Box 210, Manakin Sabot, Virginia 23103.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.