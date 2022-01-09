BUNDY, Mallie Eugenia, 92, of Tappahannock, Va., went home to be with the Lord on January 6, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert William Bundy; and her daughters, Yvette Bundy, Judy Lindsey and Patricia Fortune. She is survived by her sister, Bertha Byrd; her daughter/great-niece, Victoria Byrd; niece, Marilyn Leib; two nephews, Steve Morton and Larry Byrd; seven other great-nieces and nephews, Janet, Lita, Marie, Stacy, Leslie, Stephanie and Sarah. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the Aylett Chapel of B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond-Tappahannock Hwy. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. The use of face masks is strongly requested.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.