Mallie Eugenia Bundy
FUNERAL HOME
B W White Funeral Home
7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy
Aylett, VA
BUNDY, Mallie Eugenia, 92, of Tappahannock, Va., went home to be with the Lord on January 6, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert William Bundy; and her daughters, Yvette Bundy, Judy Lindsey and Patricia Fortune. She is survived by her sister, Bertha Byrd; her daughter/great-niece, Victoria Byrd; niece, Marilyn Leib; two nephews, Steve Morton and Larry Byrd; seven other great-nieces and nephews, Janet, Lita, Marie, Stacy, Leslie, Stephanie and Sarah. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the Aylett Chapel of B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond-Tappahannock Hwy. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. The use of face masks is strongly requested.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
B W White Funeral Home
7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy, Aylett, VA
Jan
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
B W White Funeral Home
7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy, Aylett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
B W White Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joseph E Lindsey(Joey)
January 11, 2022
Donovan Family
January 10, 2022
Vicki, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. My prayers go out to you and your family.
Brenda Scites
January 10, 2022
Vicki and Family so sorry for your Loss. Hold onto those dear memories. C. C. Parks & Recreation Retired Clerk
Marilyn Crump
Other
January 9, 2022
Sending prayers to her family during this time of loss
Caryn
January 9, 2022
