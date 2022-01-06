EDWARDS, Maloy G., Jr., born July 23, 1960, died January 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by father, Maloy G. Edwards Sr.; and mother, Nancy Netherland Edwards. He is survived by his wife, Jonnie Ann Edwards; his son, Grant; two stepdaughters, Gina and Kristina Konwerski; his sister, Alice Brashears; and two nieces, Alex Brashears and Roxy Parsons. A celebration of his life will be held January 6, 2022 at 6 p.m. at 8107 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. Graveside ceremony at Quantico, date TBD.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2022.