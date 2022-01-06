Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Maloy G. Edwards Jr.
1960 - 2022
BORN
1960
DIED
2022
EDWARDS, Maloy G., Jr., born July 23, 1960, died January 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by father, Maloy G. Edwards Sr.; and mother, Nancy Netherland Edwards. He is survived by his wife, Jonnie Ann Edwards; his son, Grant; two stepdaughters, Gina and Kristina Konwerski; his sister, Alice Brashears; and two nieces, Alex Brashears and Roxy Parsons. A celebration of his life will be held January 6, 2022 at 6 p.m. at 8107 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. Graveside ceremony at Quantico, date TBD.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
8107 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.