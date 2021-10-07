Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Mamie Louise Scott
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
SCOTT, Mamie Louise, 83, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 2, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memory four devoted children and one devoted daughter-in-law, Annie Randolph, Carolyn Murray, Deacon Carlton Murray (Anna) and Towanda Murray-Stephens; 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Prophetess Juanita Woolridge and Ruby Hicks (Ozella); and a host of extended family and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Fountain of Deliverance Outreach Ministry, 3800 E. Broad Rock Rd., Richmond, Va. The family requests that all attendees please wear a mask. Interment Maury Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fountain of Deliverance Outreach Ministry
3800 E. Broad Rock Rd., Richmond, VA
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results