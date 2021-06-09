KHARA, Maninder Singh, lived a fruitful life and passed away peacefully in his home of 17 years on June 6, 2021, surrounded by his family. Born on July 4, 1941, in the village of 34 Chak, Pakistan, Maninder S. Khara moved to Nakodar, Punjab, India in 1945. He did his high school, bachelor's and master's degrees while in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. He is survived by his wife, Harinder Kaur Khara; two sons, Dr. Jaswinder Jit S. Khara (Surinder Kaur) and Manbhupinder S. Khara (Dr. Amanjot Kaur); and daughter, Gursimranjeet K. Dhillon (Dr. Harbhajan Singh Dhillon); as well as his six grandchildren, Sarabpreet K. Khara, Amarpreet S. Khara, Arashdeep K. Panag, Tejbir S. Dhillon, Dr. Sehaj K. Khara and Mehtab S. Khara. He was a passionate teacher of 40 years in India, after which he immigrated to the United States and maintained his passion for learning and strong work ethics by becoming a United States citizen. He worked at Short Pump Walmart for 20 years and was passionate about his profession, as it allowed him to engage with the Richmond community and create lifelong friends. Additionally, he spent his free time gardening, maintaining his mental, physical and spiritual wellness through his Sikh faith, exercise and healthy eating. He was the glue that kept the family together. Despite his age, he was always youthful at heart and made friends with everyone he met. His final years were dedicated to taking compassionate care of his loving wife of 63 years. He never ceased to spread his love to all and in return, all loved him. He will be sorely missed, but his legacy lives on in our hearts. Private funeral service will be held at Bennett Funeral Home, Glen Allen, Va., on Saturday, June 12, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Sikh Association of Central Virginia (SACVI).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2021.
Khara I am sad to hear that you are gone. You were one of nicest person I have work with at Walmart. You´ll be missed.
Daphne
Work
June 12, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this deeply sad time. We will miss Khara´s welcoming smile and friendly presence. He was a wonderful, gentle, kind man.
Gordon and Karen Matheson
Friend
June 11, 2021
I'm surely going to miss Khara ...was a very very nice man ...He would share his fruit & tell me what was good for your body ...came thru my line to check out with me & we would have conversations...was great with customers especially in the Walmart clothing line ...may you R.I.P.
Valerie
Friend
June 11, 2021
I was his Supervisor in the shoe [email protected], my heart is broken broken.He always had a kind word for everyone.
Susie
Work
June 11, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the family during this most difficult time. May God send His comfort to the family.
M.J.
June 10, 2021
Our deepest condolences at this sad time but we will always smile when we think of this wonderful outgoing man. Our hearts and souls are with the family at this time of transition. God be with the family as we know he will be with God.