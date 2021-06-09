KHARA, Maninder Singh, lived a fruitful life and passed away peacefully in his home of 17 years on June 6, 2021, surrounded by his family. Born on July 4, 1941, in the village of 34 Chak, Pakistan, Maninder S. Khara moved to Nakodar, Punjab, India in 1945. He did his high school, bachelor's and master's degrees while in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. He is survived by his wife, Harinder Kaur Khara; two sons, Dr. Jaswinder Jit S. Khara (Surinder Kaur) and Manbhupinder S. Khara (Dr. Amanjot Kaur); and daughter, Gursimranjeet K. Dhillon (Dr. Harbhajan Singh Dhillon); as well as his six grandchildren, Sarabpreet K. Khara, Amarpreet S. Khara, Arashdeep K. Panag, Tejbir S. Dhillon, Dr. Sehaj K. Khara and Mehtab S. Khara. He was a passionate teacher of 40 years in India, after which he immigrated to the United States and maintained his passion for learning and strong work ethics by becoming a United States citizen. He worked at Short Pump Walmart for 20 years and was passionate about his profession, as it allowed him to engage with the Richmond community and create lifelong friends. Additionally, he spent his free time gardening, maintaining his mental, physical and spiritual wellness through his Sikh faith, exercise and healthy eating. He was the glue that kept the family together. Despite his age, he was always youthful at heart and made friends with everyone he met. His final years were dedicated to taking compassionate care of his loving wife of 63 years. He never ceased to spread his love to all and in return, all loved him. He will be sorely missed, but his legacy lives on in our hearts. Private funeral service will be held at Bennett Funeral Home, Glen Allen, Va., on Saturday, June 12, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Sikh Association of Central Virginia (SACVI).



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2021.