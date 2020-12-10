LAWRENCE, Mannie, age 83, of Richmond, formerly of Scotland Neck, North Carolina, departed this life December 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Lawrence; a host of nieces and nephews, among them devoted Theodore Knight (Linda); and cousins; one sister-in-law, Ann Lawrence; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Interment in Scotland Neck, North Carolina, Friday.