STEPHENS, Marcelle Negrin, 95, of Richmond, died June 23, 2021. She was predeceased by her husband, Truman Arthur Stephens; four sisters, two brothers. Survivors include daughter, Laura Stephens Eure; sons, Arthur Stephens and Michael Stephens (Dawn), all of Richmond; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and many wonderful, supportive friends.



The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 29, 5 to 7 p.m., Bennett Funeral Home - Central, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., Richmond. Graveside service Wednesday, June 30, 3 p.m., Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.