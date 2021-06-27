Menu
Marcelle Negrin Stephens
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
STEPHENS, Marcelle Negrin, 95, of Richmond, died June 23, 2021. She was predeceased by her husband, Truman Arthur Stephens; four sisters, two brothers. Survivors include daughter, Laura Stephens Eure; sons, Arthur Stephens and Michael Stephens (Dawn), all of Richmond; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and many wonderful, supportive friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 29, 5 to 7 p.m., Bennett Funeral Home - Central, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., Richmond. Graveside service Wednesday, June 30, 3 p.m., Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Home - Central
3215 Cutshaw Ave., Richmond, VA
Jun
30
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincere condolences to family and friends. I will miss my Friend Marcelle. Her loving, kind, and generous Spirit will stay with me forever. Her "one-of-a-kind" laughter and 'joie de vivre' was her gift to everyone she knew ! Rest in Peace, my wonderful Friend <3<3<3
sarah zell
Friend
June 28, 2021
