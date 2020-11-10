Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Marcellus W. Taylor
TAYLOR, Marcellus W., 45, of Richmond, departed this life November 2, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Johnnie J. Taylor; father, Marcellus F. Taylor Jr.; devoted friend, Quintasha Wooten; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2020.
