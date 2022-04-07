BAILEY, Ms. Marcia, age 47, of Richmond, departed this life March 28, 2022. She was preceded in death by one son, Jonathan Greiner. She is survived by three sons, Adriane Bailey (Lexa), Andre Bailey and Michael Greiner III; four grandchildren; two sisters, Danielle Baez and Tazzley Hayes-Wimbush; one aunt, Frances B. Felton; two uncles, Houston Bailey and Victor Bailey Sr.; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where Ms. Bailey can be viewed Friday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at United Nations Church, 214 Cowardin Ave., Richmond, Va. 23224. Interment private.