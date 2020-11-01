JONES, Marcia Geraldine "Jeri", 87, went to be with the Lord, our Saviour, October 21, 2020. She was predeceased by her daughter, Dianne Yvonne Jones; her sister, Virginia Mae Cavenaugh; and their parents, Melvin G. and Virginia A. Wyatt. She is survived by her loving husband, Howard B. Jones; and their daughter, Melanie J. Morrison (Mike); granddaughters, Lauren Yvonne and Natalie Faye Morrison. Marcia and Howard were to celebrate 66 years of marriage this November 6. A family memorial celebration will be planned for a future date. Instead of flowers, please make a donation in Marcia's memory to the charity of your choice
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.